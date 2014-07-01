The Relocators: 28 professionals who now call northern Michigan home

A corporate executive who now leads a well-known, Cleveland-based brand from Traverse City. A University of Michigan grad who moved her innovative sports startup from Ann Arbor to northern Michigan. A local native finding her way home after starting a successful real estate career in Chicago.

These are just a few of the stories of Traverse City’s newest movers and shakers – with an emphasis on “movers.” The pandemic, shutting down offices and making remote work a customary option, gave professionals in virtually every industry unprecedented freedom to live and work where they wanted. For many, that freedom led to Traverse City.

Below, the TCBN profiles 28 professionals who have, in the past two-plus years, uprooted their lives and moved heaven and earth to make northern Michigan their new home base.

T.J. Berden, producer and filmmaker, Big Sur Pictures

A Traverse City native, T.J. Berden spent years working in Los Angeles as a film producer and marketing/distribution consultant for studios like Sony, Netflix and Fox Searchlight. He’s the founder of Big Sur Pictures, which has had a hand in producing titles like “The Two Popes,” an Oscar-nominated Netflix film from 2019; and “A Hidden Life,” a sweeping historical epic from acclaimed auteur filmmaker Terence Malick. These days, Berden is taking advantage of the opportunity the pandemic gave him to spend an unprecedented amount of time with family, most of whom live in Traverse City. He splits his time between T.C., L.A., and Milwaukee, largely handling his duties as a producer remotely.

Berden’s next project? A forthcoming PBS documentary called “Unguarded,” about the Brazilian prison system and how it focuses on the recovery of the person rather than punishment. But this Hollywood maven is also focused on becoming a bigger part of the northern Michigan community while he’s here, whether that means figuring out a way to make a movie in Traverse City, or working with local businesses and nonprofits to help them harness the power of story to engage their customer through film or audio.

The Hospitality Innovators:

Kelsey Duda, president and lead designer, Fernhaus

Jamie Kirby, VP of marketing, Fernhaus

Ryan Murphy, director of food and beverage, Fernhaus

It all started with an Airbnb. Six years ago, Kelsey Duda bought a property in Elk Rapids and used it to design and build a vacation rental from the ground up. Her goal was to break into the field of hospitality design, and this property – which she dubbed Fernhaus – was her proof of concept: a small hotel concept with every detail deliberately chosen with guest experience and comfort in mind.

That project did what it was supposed to do, not only making Duda an acclaimed Airbnb host but also netting coverage in publications like Domino and Better Homes & Gardens. The success of the property inspired Duda to leave her interior design job in Grand Rapids, move up north, and launch her own firm, called Fernhaus Studio.

The business, Duda said, “was founded on a collective vision to redefine and elevate hospitality offerings in northern Michigan.”

Currently, Fernhaus Studio is hard at work renovating the historic gristmill in Glen Arbor, which will soon consist of boutique lodging, a café, a cocktail bar and a 30-seat restaurant. A handful of other hospitality projects are in the process throughout the region.

Duda’s vision, of bringing the ideas and craft of big-city hospitality design to small-town northern Michigan, meant she had to bring a team with her to Traverse City. That team includes V.P. of Marketing Jamie Kirby and Director of Food & Beverage Ryan Murphy, both long-time Grand Rapids residents who traded the city for northern Michigan last year.

Kirby comes from a background in the footwear industry (most recently as the marketing lead and creative director for Chaco), while Murphy is a wine and beverage connoisseur as well as a former producer of the world-renowned Grand Rapids art competition, ArtPrize.

All three made the move to Traverse City in 2021 – Duda in January; Kirby and Murphy (who are a couple) in the fall. It’s a new adventure the trio are excited to be taking together.

“I’ve never been anywhere else that instantly felt like home,” Duda said. “I love everything the area has to offer. The bottom line is, I never see myself leaving.”

“We had a move to Traverse City – or some other place that feels as much like vacation as home – in our longer-term plans,” Kirby noted of her and Murphy. “An opportunity to make that dream a reality was presented to us last summer, and we uprooted our lives in West Michigan to jump on it.”

Morgan Ulseth, content manager, Britten Inc.

Though she grew up in Grand Blanc and went to college in Midland, Ulseth always knew she wanted to move to Traverse City someday. Familiar with the northern Michigan area thanks to childhood vacations at a nearby family cottage, Ulseth yearned to live somewhere with the bounty of outdoor opportunities that northern Michigan has to offer.

The pandemic provided the chance she’d been looking for, allowing Ulseth to move her Chicago-based job as an internal communications and marketing communications specialist at Bosch to Traverse City on a temporary basis. But as Bosch began rolling out its return-to-the-office plan, Ulseth decided she wanted to find a way to stay up north permanently. Thanks to Traverse Connect, and to a Michigan’s Creative Coast Reconnect event held in September, she was able to link up with Britten, Inc., ultimately getting recruited to be the company’s content manager.

Eric Roberts, executive director, 20Fathoms

Eric Roberts was no stranger to the Midwest when he and his family moved to Traverse City last summer. He and his wife are both Michigan natives, and from 1995 to 2013 he was a Chicago man. Roberts spent the next eight years amidst the sunny San Jose tech scene, but was drawn back to the Midwest by Traverse City’s burgeoning tech community. Before long, he found a job that matched perfectly with his educational and professional background – which includes a degree in mechanical engineering, an MBA, and experience within the tech sphere ranging from hardware and software development to project management. That job, as the third executive director of Traverse City tech incubator 20Fathoms, “popped up a bit unexpectedly” according to Roberts, but provided “an amazing opportunity to have a positive impact on Traverse City’s economic growth and development.”

Sarahbeth Ramsey, founder and owner, The Boho Business Co.

It only took two visits to Traverse City to turn Sarahbeth Ramsey from tourist to resident. Prior to last summer, Ramsey had never set foot in northern Michigan. Given that she’s an avid stand-up paddleboarder, though, it was only a matter of time before the area landed on Ramsey’s radar. Her first pilgrimage to the region came in June 2021, when she participated in the Paddle45 event in Suttons Bay. Wowed by the beauty of the area and how friendly and welcoming the locals were, Ramsey quickly planned another trip here for July. By the time she went back home to Baltimore at the end of that vacation, she’d made up her mind to move here.

In September, Ramsey officially relocated, moving herself, her dog, and her business to TC for good. The company, called The Boho Business Co., works with entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses on everything from business development to brand strategy to marketing to social media. Though she kept clients in Baltimore and in other parts of the country, Ramsey also hit the ground running to integrate herself into the local business community. That process was made easier, she said, by Traverse Connect’s Northern Navigators program, which has helped her build a local network; and by 20Fathoms, where she is a member. She’s even working with TCNewTech to help the organization build its social media presence.

Kevin Main, founder and owner, NavigationHR

Kevin Main is no stranger to changing the course of his career. In 2014, after spending more than 20 years practicing law, Main launched his own business, NavigationHR, which seeks “to provide small and medium-sized businesses with the same HR expertise as larger companies.” So, when the pandemic hit and Main realized how easy it was to do the majority of his work remotely, he pivoted – this time by relocating himself and his business from Monmouth County, New Jersey to Traverse City. He described the move as “a great opportunity to expand the business in a locale that offers such beauty and suits my active lifestyle.” Currently a member of 20Fathoms, Main said he’s met a slew of fantastic people by running his business out of the incubator’s co-working space, and that he’s looking forward to establishing and growing his local clientele.

The Boomerang:

Lydia Wiley Smith, real estate agent, RE/MAX Bayshore Properties, Brick & Corbett Team

Lydia Wiley Smith’s story is a classic boomerang tale.

A Traverse City native – she graduated from St. Francis High School in 2006 – Smith moved to Chicago after college and launched a successful real estate career. When March 2020 rolled around and the world shut down, Smith moved back to Traverse City, drawn by the pull of family and the desire to raise her two sons in the same beautiful place where she had grown up.

Fortunately, Smith said the skills she gained in Chicago’s fast-paced real estate industry – where she was involved in nearly $100 million worth of residential and commercial properties each year – allowed her to hit the ground running in Traverse City’s increasingly competitive real estate market. Since joining the Brick & Corbett Team, she’s helped a slew of clients find their dream homes in northern Michigan. Many of those clients are just like her: native Traverse Citians boomeranging back to the area after years away. Many others are putting down roots here for the first time, attracted by everything from the supportive small business culture to the lifestyle.

Smith is hopeful that this trend – of professionals of all ages seeing big opportunities for work and quality of life in northern Michigan – will eventually reshape the way people who grow up here view the region, even if it means that the boomerang archetype she epitomizes starts to fade away.

“Historically, Traverse City didn’t offer many opportunities for career development, so most of my peers (from high school) moved to cities like Chicago and Detroit for entry-level positions after college,” Smith said.

Smith says she is hopeful that the rise in remote work options will allow Traverse City to retain more of its younger population, while attracting new families and businesses that will continue to benefit the growth of the region.

“I’ve seen firsthand the scores of people moving here, bringing their energy, ideas, businesses, families, and talents – all of which will make such a positive impact on our community,” she said.

Ann Ralston, president, Ralston Consulting

Like so many others, Ann Ralston’s first exposure to northern Michigan was as a summertime vacation destination. Starting when she was six months old, Ralston’s parents would bring her up from their home in Muskegon to spend glorious summer days in northern Michigan’s embrace.

Those memories were top-of-mind last January when, after living in Columbus, Ohio for more than 30 years, Ralston and her husband, Gary (plus their “big yellow Lab” Milo) made the decision to spend a trial winter in northern Michigan. Ann and Gary had already been working remotely even prior to COVID: The business they started together 24 years ago coaches CEOs and leadership teams on growth and scalability.

They knew moving the business would be easy; they didn’t know whether a cold, snowy northern Michigan winter would match the charms of the area’s warm, sunny summers. Luckily, the two fell in love with the winter experience, their trial move to Suttons Bay soon becoming a permanent one.

“When we coach our clients, we encourage lots of experiments to learn and de-risk decisions,” Ralston said of the trial move. “So, why not try it here?”

Dr. Olivia Juntila, anesthesiologist, Munson Healthcare

Alex Prasad, COO, V1 Sports

Meet Dr. Olivia Juntila and Alex Prasad, a married couple who, in July of 2021, traded a life in Ann Arbor for one in Traverse City. She’s a University of Michigan med school grad now working as an anesthesiologist for Traverse Anesthesia Associates (TAA). He’s a fellow U of M grad – and a Notre Dame Law School alum – who has spent the past several years remotely maintaining a legal practice with a St. Louis-based firm called AEGIS Law.

When Juntila finished her residency at U of M and was offered a job at TAA, Prasad embraced the role of “trailing spouse.” In addition to bringing his law firm work with him, Prasad is the chief operations officer of V1 Sports, a Novi-based software company that makes golf swing analysis software – and which recently landed Michael Jordan as an investor.

Halle Simpson, professional certified coach, Halle Simpson Inc.

Halle Simpson didn’t make the physical move to Traverse City until last May, but her heart was here long before that. When she was four years old, Simpson’s grandmother purchased a family cottage on Old Mission.

“My summers were spent swimming, water skiing, sailing and enjoying bonfires on the beach,” she said.

Those memories were always Simpson’s true north, pulling her back like a magnet. For years, she thought she’d retire here. Then, she started asking, “Why wait?” After all, Simpson’s work has long been what she describes as geographically independent. She’s a professional certified coach who says she works with business leaders to help them find more peace, joy and balance as they achieve their goals. That work could be done from anywhere. And so, Simpson left behind her old home base in Speedway, Indiana and realized her retirement dream of living in Traverse City – 20 years ahead of schedule.

The Game-Changing Entrepreneur:

Ainsley McCallister, founder and CEO, Uru Sports

A small percentage of high school athletes play college sports, and a tiny percentage of those athletes go pro. Ainsley McCallister founded her business, called Uru Sports, after realizing that there were more opportunities for standout college athletes to continue their sporting careers than she or anyone else around her ever realized. That business is now rooted right here in northern Michigan, thanks to McCallister’s mid-pandemic decision to make Leland her new home.

McCallister graduated from Huron High School in 2010 and went on to study movement science at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology. She was also a multi-year captain and All-American on the U of M women’s field hockey team.

When she graduated from college in 2014, she knew she wanted to continue her athletic career. And so, over the course of four years, McCallister played professional field hockey throughout Europe, Australia, and South America. Those experiences led directly to the establishment of Uru Sports.

“I founded Uru back in 2018 when I saw how many opportunities there were for athletes that they knew nothing about – and how powerful having a well-connected, knowledgeable network could be,” McCallister said.

At the time, there was no platform out there for athletes looking to find opportunities to play overseas. For athletes without connections in other countries, or without professional agents (who don’t even exist in all sports, and who don’t always have overseas contacts anyway) there was no way to find or take advantage of the opportunities that were out there. With Uru, McCallister created a networking platform to help athletes find those opportunities.

Today, Uru is a venture-backed entity with a network that has placed more than 600 athletes to professional teams overseas and a base of investors, advisors, and collaborators that includes a board member of the Los Angeles Olympics; former executives from Netflix, Apple, Pac12, The North Face, and the WNBA; and more.

Uru’s list of supporters is also growing to include local names. Since relocating from Denver to northern Michigan in spring 2020, McCallister has connected with local investors like Casey Cowell and Turner Booth. Last month, Cowell’s Boomerang Catapult announced a “significant investment” in Uru.

All the new voices have helped McCallister target Uru toward a new opportunity: Not just helping athletes find their next chance to play professionally, but also lending a hand as they reach the end of their sporting careers and look for new avenues. From internships to jobs to fully realized career paths, Uru is branching out and expanding its network to help retired athletes write their next chapters.

“A lot of people are wanting to hire athletes and team players,” McCallister said. “There are tons of companies that have started to move that way, just because athletes are very coachable. They may not have the skills right now, but they’ll learn them quickly and then be able to motivate others to do their best. They just understand that you have to put in the hard work to see results, and employers value that.”

Philip Parker, independent musician and record producer

Jessica Kooiman Parker, media and member liaison, Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network; visual arts curator, Commongrounds

Philip and Jessica Parker spent more than a decade in Boulder, Colorado, but they’ve collectively seen many parts of the world. Jessica grew up in a small Minnesota town, but has lived “as close to home as Minneapolis and as far away as India.”

Philip, meanwhile, is a Traverse City native whose musical chops took him to the University of Colorado for a degree in cello performance – and subsequently, all over the contiguous United States on tour. They’re both sure they’ve never found anything that compares to northern Michigan. Jessica told the TCBN that, when Philip first brought her to Traverse City in 2008, she was “mesmerized.” Thirteen years later in June 2021, the couple and their three sons finally relocated here. She’s bringing her multifaceted arts background to the table for both the Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network and Commongrounds. He’s building a new music studio, called The Old Mission, in hopes of lending his depth of experience as both a performer and producer (most notably with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov) to the already-rich musical community that exists here.

Adam Weinrich, founder and general manager, Anavery Fine Foods

Dandan Zhu, founder and CEO, Coastal Stay Property Management

The deluge of professionals relocating to Traverse City started in earnest after the pandemic struck, but the area has always been a desirable one – especially for young families. Case-in-point are Adam Weinrich and Dandan Zhu, who moved their family of five here in July 2019, before COVID-19 was even a factor. Weinrich is a Michigan native, having grown up in Big Rapids and Holland and studied at the University of Michigan. Zhu grew up in Beijing, but was educated in The Netherlands and the United States, and even lived in Traverse City years ago. Most recently, the two shared a life together in Hong Kong – Weinrich working for a hedge fund called Segantii Capital and Zhu putting her PhD in financial services toward a successful career in banking.

In 2019, the couple purchased 78 acres of farmland on Secor Road in Traverse City and made the move to northern Michigan. According to Weinrich, he and Zhu “co-founded and work together” on their two businesses, a livestock farm and a real estate investment firm. The two are motivated to make the area a better place to live and work, both by providing “healthy, ethically raised meat” to local residents and by offering “reasonably priced residences for locals and thoughtful alternatives for visitors.”

“We are taking the skills and capital from our first careers in financial services and investing them in northern Michigan,” Weinrich explained. “It is a privilege and opportunity to live in a terrific town such as this, and we wake up every day trying to make it better.”

The Corporate Leader:

Jamie Gallagher, president and CEO, Faber-Castell USA

You might not recognize Jamie Gallagher’s name right away, but you certainly know some of the brands he’s worked for throughout his impressive 40-year corporate career. After earning his bachelor’s of business administration from Notre Dame in 1981, Gallagher served as director of sales and marketing at LEGO and then as general manager of USA operations for Playmobil. Since 2003, he’s been the president and CEO of Faber-Castell USA, a company known for making pens, pencils, pastels, and other art and office supplies.

For 18 years, Gallagher led Faber-Castell USA from its headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio. Since June 2020, though, he’s been doing the work from his new home, here in Traverse City.

That move almost didn’t happen. Before the pandemic, Gallagher and his wife had their eyes on eventually retiring to their favorite vacation destination of Lake George, New York. But Gallagher said the sheer price of real estate in Lake George – a product of its proximity to Boston – meant the town had uber-expensive “East Coast real estate prices” that made it a less appealing prospect.

Rather than abandon their plans of finding an idyllic place to retire, Gallagher and his wife set their minds to finding a place like Lake George that was maybe a little more affordable. That search led to northern Michigan.

“(Traverse City) just completely knocks out Lake George,” Gallagher laughed. “There’s so much more here than we would have had on Lake George. Before moving here, it was a combination of outdoor feel, beauty and vibe, not too small, balance of life, people, seasons, and Midwest location (that attracted us). Later, I have learned that there is such an interesting opportunity to connect the area’s appreciation of creativity with talent and passion as a means of impacting the community and providing great futures for generations to come.”

Now, as Gallagher splits his time between northern Michigan and Cleveland – he still occasionally has to head back to Ohio for meetings or other work obligations – this seasoned corporate leader is thinking deeply about ways that he can play a role in shaping Traverse City’s future. To start, he’s been tapped by Traverse Connect to be a part of a new leadership program, launching in February, where he and other experienced professionals will mentor “young leaders at different companies in the area.”

“(My goal is) to make a positive difference by actively contributing and dedicating my talents, ability, and passion to the growth and development of this community and its young people,” Gallagher said.

Brittany VanderBeek, manager of impact, Hagerty

When Brittany VanderBeek moved from Detroit to Traverse City in February 2020 to take the manager of impact job at Hagerty, the start of the pandemic was just weeks away. As a result, VanderBeek’s career introduction to Traverse City “has been mainly over Zoom.” Nevertheless, this young-but-seasoned millennial has made a quick impact on the region, not only leading Hagerty’s corporate giving and volunteer programs, as well as its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, but also acting as the organization’s liaison to Traverse Connect and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Community Development Coalition; serving as a board member for the Grand Traverse Bay Watershed Center; volunteering as a Northern Navigator for Michigan’s Creative Coast; joining 20Fathoms and Traverse City Young Professionals; and becoming an active part of the local fitness community.

“After many years of vacationing in Traverse City, I was excited to call this place home,” VanderBeek said. “Traverse City is the essence of Michigan: crystal clear freshwater everywhere you look; trails for hiking, biking, and skiing; rolling hills of wine country; fresh farm-to-table foods; and Midwestern hospitality. Living through almost two years of a pandemic has only emphasized the importance of living near natural beauty.”

Kelly Weldon, senior experience designer, Adobe

Nikolai Wasielewski, director of global trade management solutions, Livingston International

The first time this wife-and-husband duo ever took a vacation together, it was to northern Michigan. The magic of that trip – and its foundational place in their relationship – gave the pair a deep “emotional attachment to Traverse City” and got them dreaming of building a home and a life here. That dream will become a reality soon: Weldon told the TCBN that the two are currently building a house in Glen Arbor and will permanently relocate from their current home in Detroit when that project wraps this summer.

Weldon, a Los Angeles native, brings to the area a background in art, digital marketing, startups, and design for social impact. Wasielewski, a Michigan State University grad who hails from Toledo, Ohio, helped build the mobile marketing consultancy Incipia along with several fellow MSU alums – a platform that went on to support major brands such as Walmart, Coinbase, and Peloton.

Now working remotely in major roles for Adobe and Livingston International, respectively, the two can live or work anywhere – and they’ve chosen Traverse City. Weldon said the couple hopes to contribute to and facilitate the development of a more circular economy in northern Michigan, as well as get involved in efforts to expand Traverse City’s cultural diversity and show people of color that they can move and thrive here.

Jack Rutkowski, independent producer and creative consultant

Alicia Radabaugh, vice president of client success, Flow.io

Even before the pandemic struck, Jack Rutkowski and fiancée Alicia Radabaugh were outgrowing their rent-controlled one-bedroom apartment in Santa Monica. Rutkowski had a budding side gig as a voice-over artist for audiobooks, videogames, and even Pandora Radio, but the only place he could set up a recording booth was in a closet.

“The idea of moving to a bigger and much more expensive rental situation wasn’t the most attractive one,” he told the TCBN.

Enter COVID-19, which quickly forced the issue. Suddenly, both Rutkowski and Radabaugh were trying to do their jobs from the cramped apartment – he as a “Jack-of-all-trades” in the video production and voice-over audio space; she as a successful leader in the e-commerce industry. Tired of being cooped up, the two rented an SUV and road-tripped across the country “at breakneck speed” to visit Rutkowski’s family in northern Michigan. That visit evolved from a chance to spend “a few prime summer weeks” in Traverse City into a decision to put down roots here long-term.

“We want to raise a family in an easy-going and natural – but still cool and thriving – environment,” Rutkowski explained. “We can do the vast majority of our work remotely, and there is a super easy airport 15 minutes away for needed trips.”

The Childhood Best Friends:

Jill Fiebelkorn, CEO, Modernistic

Rachel Shaw, COO and director of sales & marketing, Modernistic

Growing up, Jill Fiebelkorn and Rachel Shaw were best friends. The twist? They never actually shared a hometown – at least, not until now.

Fiebelkorn and Shaw are the leaders of Modernistic, a residential and commercial cleaning and restoration company that does everything from carpet cleaning to air duct cleaning to water damage remediation. For nearly 30 years, that business was rooted downstate, with a headquarters in Troy. As of fall 2020, it’s officially based in Traverse City.

For as long as either of them can remember, both Fiebelkorn and Shaw wanted to call Traverse City home. They spent every summer here as kids, their families taking up residence in a pair of cabins on Long Lake that were just steps away from one another. Fiebelkorn’s dad had founded Modernistic in Troy in 1973, and his college pal – Shaw’s father – had established the first Modernistic franchise in Plainwell in 1985.

That partnership was deepened by the summers the two families spent up north. But it wasn’t until the daughters got involved that the original Troy business and the Plainwell franchise officially merged as one – and set their sights on opening a satellite office in Traverse City.

The pandemic changed everything. Suddenly, remote work was a possibility, and Fiebelkorn and Shaw saw how feasibly they could lead Modernistic from TC. Soon, the satellite office was the headquarters, and these two childhood best friends were living in the same town.

“I had always dreamt that, one day, I would retire in Traverse City,” Fiebelkorn said. “That was the goal. So, the silver lining of the pandemic was that I ended up here a lot sooner than I anticipated. And so did Rachel.”

So far, Modernistic’s presence in Traverse City remains small. The company doesn’t have a formal office here yet, and Fiebelkorn notes that establishing a staff hasn’t been easy due to talent shortages in most job sectors. The long-term goal, though, is to turn northern Michigan into Modernistic’s true hub – a plan that could bring even more of the company and its talent up north.

“We envision having our headquarters here and having our administrative staff all under one roof, if things will allow us to go back to normal,” Fiebelkorn explaned. “And so far, we’ve had a lot of employees, in every area of our company, who are interested in relocating to Traverse City, too.”

Tim Kemp, director of culinary innovation, Blue Apron

Sarah Hesterman, founder and executive producer, Render & Rise

Traverse City has grown into a bona fide foodie town over the years, so it’s no surprise that some of the young professionals gravitating here happen to work in the culinary space. For an example, meet Tim Kemp and Sarah Hesterman, a pair of native Michiganders who spent two decades in New York, only to boomerang back to the Mitten and build lives in Leelanau County once COVID struck.

Kemp is an alumnus of the Culinary Institute of America and a seasoned chef who worked in New York City kitchens and even served a stint as a private chef for “a famous billionaire;” he continues to put those culinary skills to good use, coming up with the recipes for meal kit company Blue Apron. Hesterman, meanwhile, is an NYU film school grad who recently launched Render & Rise, a business that produces commercials and documentary-style film content for food-related businesses and nonprofits. Unsurprisingly, now that they’re here, the two also want to get more involved with the local food and wine scene: Kemp even said they’re mulling over ideas to plant a “micro-vineyard” on their property in Leelanau.

Comments

comments