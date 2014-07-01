Top Sellers: The Region’s Top 50 Volume Realtors for 2022

Though inventory continues to be tight and interest rates are rising, the northern Michigan residential real estate market booms on. As such, here’s our annual list of top real estate sellers, a group of experts who are navigating this record-setting market better than most, with many hitting all-time sales records of their own.

Editor’s note:

This is the eighth year the TCBN has published this ranking for single-family residential sales in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties by local sellers. This ranking is based on the official MLS data provided by Realtors to their regional association. TCBN did not receive any MLS database access nor any information from Aspire North Realtors (formerly Traverse Area Association of Realtors) or NGLRMLS for these rankings; there is no differentiating real estate “teams” from individual sellers — data is published as provided with no changes or manipulations. For commercial-only sales, see second list below.

TOP 2022 SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL SELLERS

Bob Brick, RE/MAX Bayshore, $54.1m Donald Fedrigon, RE/MAX of Elk Rapids, $50.3m Sam Flamont, The Mitten Real Estate Group, $48.2m Matthew Dakoske, RE/MAX Bayshore, $42.1m Linda Schaub, Real Estate One, $40.2m Molly Buttleman, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $37.2m Ann Porter, Real Estate One, $36.9m Kimberly Bork, Venture Properties, $34.4m Christina Ingersoll, RE/MAX Bayshore, $33.4m Ranae Ihme, LVR Realty, $31.8m Mark Hagan, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $27.4m Jules Yates, RE/MAX Bayshore, $27.1m Jennifer Hastings, Key Realty One, $24.4m Jon Zickert, Real Estate One, $23.7m Julia Pietrowicz, Keller Williams, $23m Jaimie Fellows-Garno, City2Shore, $22.9m Ted Schweitzer, Real Estate One, $22.3m Blake Bernard, Homewaters, $19.9m Holly Hack, EXIT Realty Paramount, $19.8m Camille Campbell, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $19.8m Peter Fisher, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $19.3m Shawn Schmidt Smith, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $19.3m Kathy Wittbrodt, Wittbrodt Waterside Properties, $18.5m Lynne Moon, Real Estate One, $18.3m Abby Sierzputowski, Kultura Real Estate, $18.2m Victoria Oltersdorf, Oltersdorf Realty, $17.9m Steve Scheppe, Century 21 Northland, $17.5m Greg Bosscher, Five Star Real Estate, $17.3m TJ Shimek, Serbin Real Estate, $16.8m Tamara McLeod Helsel, City2Shore, $16.7m Carly Petrucci, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $16.7m Erika Nita, Keller Williams, $16.6m Gary Scheitler, Paradise Properties USA, $16.5m Michael Annelin, Century 21 Northland, $15.9m Roger Schaub, Schaub Team Premier Realty, $15.7m Kyle O’Grady, RE/MAX Bayshore, $15.7m Christine Stapleton, Stapleton Realty, $15.2m Tim Schaub, Schaub Team Premier Realty, $14.9m Kevin Perkins, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $14.9m Corliss Beuerle, Century 21 Northland, $14.7m Diane Kemp, Resort Realty at The Homestead, $14.5m Debra Hall, Real Estate One, $14.5m Janel Brown, Real Estate One, $13.4m Bob Rieck, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $13.1m Marsha Minervini, RE/MAX Bayshore, $12.9m Thomas Alfen, EXIT Realty Paramount, $12.7m Matthew Geib, Century 21 Northland, $12.7m Ryan Craig, Keller Williams, $12.7m Hillary Voight, Venture Properties, $12.3m Ron Williamson, Century 21 Northland, $12.2m

TOP 2022 COMMERCIAL SELLERS

Kevin Endres, Three West, $25.2m Daniel Stiebel, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $23.3m Sam Flamont, The Mitten Real Estate Group, $13.6m Thomas Krause, Krause Realty Solutions, $8.6m Sam Abood, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $7.6m Ian Bertram, Real Estate One, $7m Melisa Bertram, Real Estate One, $6.7m Kevin Query, Three West, $6.1m Greg Bosscher, Five Star Real Estate, $5.2m Bob Rieck, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $4.9m



Sales numbers are commercial sales as entered into MLS and might not reflect commercial leases or commercial vacant land sales, which could alter results significantly.



