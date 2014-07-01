Value Proposition: Content marketing makes audience feel like part of your community

As we move forward after a year of many challenges and uncertainties, we can look forward to some positive marketing trends for 2021.

Many of the emerging practices will have even greater importance in the year ahead. Now more than ever, people need a sense of community and belonging. It makes them feel valued. Content marketing is a term you will often hear in the coming year.

Expanding your reach is great for brand awareness and, of course, your metrics. That kind of inclusion is also useful for building a sense of community with your audience. At the same time, it will have a positive impact on audience engagement.

Whether it’s content for social media, blogging or a webinar, it will continue focusing on making your audience feel like part of your community. Video and webinar content is even more critical, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

Predictions show that video marketing, including the rise in live video, will continue to grow in 2021, and there’s a reason why live video was trending well before 2020. Video is a quick and effective way to communicate your message and educate your audience.

Consumers want to get information quickly, and there’s no better way to do so than with video marketing. Attention spans are growing shorter by the minute. Keep it short and to the point. Provide a brief overview at the beginning of the video so viewers can know what to expect. You ask for their time and attention, so make it educational, informational and worthy of their time.

It is vital to continue to improve the content experience of your messaging. Sometimes how you’re interacting with content is just as important as what content you are engaging. That’s why a focused content experience will be a crucial marketing initiative and provide a better user experience. That means you need users to stay on your website, become engaged, and find precisely what they’re looking for quickly.

Another content marketing trend expected to continue is the tighter focus on content related to core offerings. This means homing in on specific buyer personality and needs that are closely related to the product or service being offered. In other words, it is important to drill down to an emotional appeal for the potential buyer.

Some marketing trends go in and out of popularity and usage but never go completely out of style. For content marketing, it’s search engine optimization (SEO).

Businesses must differentiate themselves from SEO competitors. It will be essential to capture industry-specific and long-tail keywords and creating more engaging content. Whether it is paid SEO or organic, learning how to play and win at this game is key to your rise to the top. This means spending time creating a solid SEO strategy and researching keywords to find those opportunities will be even more critical for your content strategy in the coming year. Consistently reviewing those results is vital to see emerging trends and shift focus areas if needed.

Also trending is the repurposing of your content across multiple channels. As budgets continue to be stretched, this next year will bring a more significant focus on content repurposing. If you devote time and effort to create high-quality, engaging content, you want to share it with as many people as possible. Businesses should use content from their webinars, round table discussions, podcasts and conferences and continue to push this information out to their communities.

While you’re planning your marketing strategy for the upcoming year, keep these trends in mind. The overall focus is creating high-quality content that does more for your business without necessarily taking more resources and gain better results and business growth.

Marsha Stratton is the owner of Idea Stream, a full-service marketing firm specializing in marketing, design, web and public relations. For more information, please visit idea-stream.com or call (231) 933-6635.

