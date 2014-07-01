Vegan – With a Shot of Tequila: Four local food/bev trends

Craft beer, food trucks and a growing focus on global cuisine. Over the past decade, these are some of the trends that have dominated – and transformed – Traverse City’s food and beverage scene. Now the buzz is all about non-alcoholic drinks, private chefs, vegan food and tequila.

The non-alcoholic beverage segment continues to grow

As Newton’s third law tells us, for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. So, perhaps it’s no surprise that, after Traverse City spent more than a decade building up its craft alcohol scene – from beer to wine to spirits and cocktails – the reaction would be an uptick in the popularity of non-alcoholic (NA) beverages.

Where NA options used to consist of soft drinks and not much more, many bars and restaurants have diversified their drink menus to include a broader slate of elevated NA choices.

Rare Bird Brewpub has a whole section of its drink menu devoted to NA, with a dozen or so NA beers to choose from.

Last year, Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire partnered with bluegrass star Billy Strings to release “Thirst Mutilator,” an NA sparkling hop water; Beards Brewery in Petoskey also makes a similar product, called Michigan Hop Water, which is widely available throughout the region.

Right Brain Brewery has brewed multiple NA beers, including an NA version of its signature CEO Stout.

Restaurants like Trattoria Stella have made a commitment to offering a higher class of mocktail.

The NA trend could get a shot in the arm this summer with the impending launch of Audacia Elixirs into the local market. Audacia is a startup with the mission of bringing new levels of sophistication and beauty to the NA scene by introducing what it calls “elixir cocktails and spirits.”

Buzz for Audacia Elixirs and its products has been building in Traverse City since the business launched in 2021. Now, after years of behind-the-scenes work by founders Roman Albaugh and Loghan Call, Audacia is nearly ready for its closeup.

“Our journey with bringing this concept to market has continued and finally cleared some key regulatory shelf-stable hurdles,” Call told the TCBN. “The goal is absolutely to start entering establishments by or within the month of June.”

Going forward, Call noted that the business born as Audacia Elixirs will be rebranded as just Audacia, with the tagline of “Handcrafted Elixirs.” The rebrand, he said, was motivated in part by the growing popularity of NA beverages – and by his and Albaugh’s desire to set themselves apart.

“We’ve kept a close eye on everyone else, especially within the NA spirits space … realizing that our production method and our commitment to using whole ingredients … really warrants us to be at the higher end of the market,” he said.

When Audacia officially launches, the company’s products will go into a variety of local restaurants and bars, but will also be available for purchase on a direct-to-consumer basis. As has been planned all along, the business will launch with three core elixir products: Albedo, a citrus-based spirit with notes of lemon, grapefruit, fenugreek, juniper and fennel; Radici, which gets its earthy flavor profile from dandelion, chicory, astragalus and burdock roots, plus touches of cacao, French oak and cinnamon; and Baca, a floral spirit derived from hibiscus, rose, linden and schisandra berry.

While Call acknowledged that it’s been a long journey to bring Audacia to market, he said that he and Albaugh are even more excited to launch the product now, given how NA beverages have continued to pick up steam in the past two years.

“I think the notion overall, actually, is that it’s less of a trend and more of a here-to-stay thing that will continue to blossom with creativity,” he said.

Meal prep services emerge from the pandemic era

Nevada Yetter, a Kingsley-based chef, has been working in hospitality since she was 18 years old. Over the years, she’s held virtually every type of restaurant job from bartender to general manager.

For a long time, Yetter’s dream was to open a restaurant of her own. Eventually, she enrolled in culinary school at Northwestern Michigan College, both to hone her skills in the kitchen and to develop the business acumen that would allow her to pursue that future career path.

But the pandemic caused her to rethink her path.

“I needed to take what I liked about the hospitality business and put it into a different category – something that couldn’t just be shut down if this happened again, but that would also allow me to give people the healthy food that they needed, no matter what,” she said.

Yetter’s back-to-the-drawing board brainstorming session, luckily, came at a serendipitous time. She and her husband happened to have a vacant outbuilding on their Kingsley farm that they were in the process of converting to an Airbnb.

“So we halted that project, flipped it around, and turned it into a commercial kitchen space,” she said.

All the work came to a head in December, when Yetter officially launched her business: Fresh Life Meal Prep Service, which offers balanced affordable meals to suit a variety of different dietary preferences.

The early months of the company were all about getting the word out, but now, things are picking up: Yetter said she’s expecting a busy summer – one where she’ll be doing meal prep work for regular clients during the day and private chef engagements in the evening.

Yetter isn’t the only culinary entrepreneur in northern Michigan who is bypassing the traditional restaurant model.

For Michelle O’Daniels, that demand has been something of a surprise. A 22-year hospitality veteran who did her culinary schooling and wine sommelier training out in California, O’Daniels relocated to Interlochen last August and saw that the local at-home meal market in northern Michigan was becoming increasingly popular.

Though O’Daniels had spent most of her career working in restaurants and for big catering companies, she saw an opportunity in the meal prep space to control her own narrative and to start small and grow bigger.

The growth outpaced her expectations, prompting her to switch her licensing from personal chef to a full catering operation she named Sense of Place TC.

Along with that shift, the chef recently signed a lease on a commercial kitchen, which will allow her to scale up her operation quickly.

“That all happened faster than I anticipated, and all because of the response on the market,” she said.

For Yetter, a lot of that local demand comes from customers who want to eat better and stay healthy but aren’t sure how to do it themselves. From seniors looking to lower their cholesterol or lose weight because they’re having knee problems or heart trouble, to cancer patients who are looking for healthier whole foods to help their body, Yetter says a lot of her clientele are interested in health first and foremost. A meal prep service, she said, is an easy and affordable way for those clients to stick to diets that revolve around quality ingredients and smart portions.

“The price of the food is literally comparable to something like fast food,” she said. “I have a 16-year-old son, and if I run through Taco Bell, it’s costing me $12 to get him something for lunch. Our meals, you can get one as low as $7 and I think the most expensive is $15 or $16. So, it’s quality meals that people can grab and go.”

For O’Daniels, the fact that she’s also a sommelier with a knack for wine pairings has led to slightly different gigs. She’s currently collaborating with Folklore Winery in Charlevoix to plot a series of wine dinners, and she’s also put together a busy summer of private chef bookings – particularly as part of Traverse City’s booming bachelorette party industry.

“I’m doing bachelorette parties of like 18 people, where they’re going to come home from the winery and I’ll be at the Airbnb they rented,” she said.

She creates a restaurant-style experience for them, with appetizers on the table when they arrive complete with a two-course, family-style meal she walks them through.

“It’s a curated service that people seem to be looking for from me,” O’Daniels added. “And they do seem to be really responding to the fact that I can tailor the food to the wine menu, or vice versa.”

Plant-based options make northern Michigan a more vegan-friendly place to be

Just as NA beverage options used to be hard to find, there was a time when vegan-friendly menu items were few and far between at local restaurants. Beyond the salad menu, plant-based meal options weren’t a guarantee.

These days, you’re not only more likely to find a few vegan options on most menus, but there are also local restaurants that have made plant-based a mantra.

“We knew from the beginning the we wanted to strive to provide vegetarian options made with locally sourced ingredients,” said Rick Schmitt, co-owner of Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort. “And right around that time, there was a bit of a movement where restaurants like ours were seeing more and more requests for true vegan alternatives.”

That demand has led Stormcloud to devote a sizable portion of its menu to vegan-friendly options, like a sandwich built around artichokes, mushrooms, and tomatoes; or a grain bowl that combines kale, red rice, red quinoa, black barley, edamame, cremini mushrooms, sesame seeds, almonds, bell pepper, mixed greens, and tahini dressing.

Stormcloud is far from the only local establishment devoting space to plant-based food. When it opened in 2021, Stone Hound Brewing Company in Acme teamed up with Rad.ish Street Food – a plant-based kitchen then operating out of The Coin Slot in downtown Traverse City – to develop a menu of vegan tacos, burritos, burgers and more.

When the owners of Rad.ish decided last fall to step away from the food business and put Rad.ish on pause, Stone Hound founder and owner Brent Faber (a vegetarian himself) decided to take kitchen operations in house but keep the plant-based approach.

“People said we were crazy to have a completely plant-based kitchen in our taproom and I would simply respond, ‘Try it,’” Faber wrote on social media after Rad.ish announced its plans to close. “Most who did came back for more.”

Now, that normalization of vegan food and plant-based recipes is taking root all over northern Michigan. At The Good Bowl, it’s possible to make virtually any recipe vegan by substituting tofu for meat. Milk & Honey makes vegan ice cream. The menu at Taproot Cider House includes options like a black bean burger and the Yogi, a bowl that features roasted sweet potato, house green shawarma and toum, masala chickpeas, and organic baby kale over brown rice. Farm Club builds its menu around fresh farm-grown product. And Zest Plant-Based Kitchen is precisely what its name promises.

The national tequila trend comes to Traverse City?

At this point, northern Michigan’s distilleries have tried their hand – and excelled above all expectations – in making just about every type of spirit you could think of.

From the massive growth of Traverse City Whiskey Co. to the experiments by Mammoth Distilling to revive a Prohibition-era strain of rye that only grows on South Manitou Island, whiskey has become a prime local export, and it’s not the only spirit to attain that status.

Indeed, local distilleries have gotten ambitious and creative in crafting virtually every type of spirit. There is Thompsonville’s Iron Fish Distillery, which recently introduced both Whirligig, a gin infused with maple syrup; and Soft Parade vodka, a fruit-infused partnership with Short’s Brewing Company. Or there’s Lake Leelanau’s Northern Latitudes Distilling, which does a lot of work around flavored liqueurs. Ethanology in Elk Rapids even makes a spirit called Mel, which is distilled from pure northern Michigan honey.

The spirit that northern Michigan hasn’t seen a lot of yet is tequila – something that could change, thanks to shifting nationwide trends.

According to IWSR – a market research firm self-described as “the leading source of data and analysis on the beverage alcohol market” – U.S. consumption of tequila and other agave-based spirits grew 30% between 2015 and 2020, and saw another nearly 20% growth in 2020 alone. As of 2021, agave-based spirits were the third largest category of spirits on the U.S. market, trailing behind vodka and whiskey.

Last year, tequila overtook whiskey to clinch second place on the list. And now, IWSR is projecting that tequila will dethrone vodka as the biggest spirit category by value on the American market.

Tequila’s growth is visible in Traverse City at places like Barrio Tacos, which touts a vast selection of tequila as one of its core draws. So far, though, Michigan distilleries have largely stayed away from the spirit. Eastern Kille, a distillery in Grand Rapids, makes “American Agave Spirit,” which it nicknames both “Michigan Mezcal” and “Great Lakes Tequila.” But that spirit is the exception rather than the rule.

When asked whether the national popularity of tequila could prompt more local distilleries to make their own versions of the spirit, Kent Rabish – president and owner of Grand Traverse Distillery – said the answer is less a matter of desire to serve a specific market niche and more a matter of sourcing the proper ingredients.

“If you are a real distillery and you distill what you sell, it comes down to bringing in top-quality blue agave,” said Rabish, who has looked at distilling agave in the past but paused when the quality wasn’t right. “Fermenting and distilling it would be easy, but it’s getting the wrong ingredient that’s holding us back.”

