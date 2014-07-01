Venues Up North spruce up and get ready for 2023

As an event coordinator for a company looking to host meetings for your organization, are you likely to eschew centrally located facilities in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Detroit or elsewhere in favor of northern Michigan?

The answer, somewhat surprisingly, is often yes. While Grand Rapids boasts more than 100 facilities with meeting areas, including 48,000 square feet at the Amway Grand, 137,000 square feet at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park and 240,000 square feet at Devos Center, northern Michigan holds its own.

And it’s not an urban oasis, because the region is not urban at all. In some places it’s a five-minute walk from your meeting room to the shores of Lake Michigan. Plus, the big cities can’t match this area’s other attractions, from winery tours and sailing to hiking, skiing, sunsets over the bay or a hundred other activities.

As to the meetings themselves, the region offers a number of small to medium-size options, well-appointed with the latest in technology, in comfortable settings … most of which have been updated for this coming season. Large groups do have options as well, including the granddaddy of them all, the 10,000 square-foot Governor’s Hall at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

Here are a few of the places in the Traverse City area that host meetings for auto manufacturers and suppliers, sports associations, physicians, physicists and more.

GREAT WOLF LODGE

What’s New

Spring Breakout is an upcoming seasonal celebration at Great Wolf Lodge Traverse City. The annual celebration runs from March 3-April 30 and kicks off the season with special themed activities like Yoga Tails, springtime crafts and stories, games, and more.

Favorite Guest Activity



The Great Wolf meeting and events team works with guests to curate team-building activity add-ons, including mini golf and bowling, or memorable moments such as exclusive private access to the nearly 40,000 square-foot water park before or after hours.

Capacity

Great Wolf Lodge Traverse City offers more than 8,000 square feet of meeting space, including 10 breakout rooms for visitors to plan their next dynamic meeting or event. From the 4,042 square-foot White Pine Ballroom to the 312 square-foot Eagles Landing meeting room, there are spaces of all sizes for any meeting or event. The resort’s largest event space can host up to 300 guests for a banquet style event. Event spaces also offer full service and customizable catering options, full in-house A/V capabilities and separate entrances from water park guests.

Contact

Tori Piersante, director of sales and catering; tpiersante@greatwolf.com.

SHANTY CREEK

What’s New



Since its inception in 1963, the great room at The Lakeview Hotel has been the hub of guest activity. In September 2020, a portion of the great room was renovated to add a modern coffeehouse, called the CoffeeBAR. The remainder of the great room was renovated this past summer, transforming the restaurant, bar and the front desk.

The same modern style was applied to the remainder of the great room, with sharp angles naturally leading visitors to the most stunning feature of the great room – its panoramic views of Lake Bellaire and the northern Michigan outdoors. New furniture, countertops and service areas adorn the renovated space, and the new placement of the bar allows patrons to soak in wall-to-wall sunset views.

In addition to the renovations in the interior of the hotel, there were also renovations to the exterior, including a redesign of the front of the hotel, with heated steps and sidewalks and a new main entrance drive and parking lots. The roads that traverse the resort were also completely redone by the state, making travel around the 5,500-acre property much smoother and safer.

Biggest Group



The biggest group at Shanty Creek is the Midwest Ski Areas Association (MSAA) Summer Meeting & Trade Show, the largest annual gathering of MSAA membership, with ski areas from around the Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin). It’s comprised of more than 40 breakout sessions, with industry suppliers and consultants, and offers the opportunity for ski resorts to make vital connections with other resorts in the Midwest.

Favorite Guest Activity



Shanty Creek is one of the largest golf resorts in the nation, with 90 holes of golf across five championship golf courses and famed designs. In the winter, guests enjoy the 42 downhill ski runs at Schuss Mountain and the Alpine Tubing Park at Summit Village. Bellaire offers Glacial Hills Pathway, Grass River Natural Area, swimming, paddling and splashing on Torch Lake, and many eclectic dining and craft beverage options, including Short’s Brewing Company, Mammoth Distilling, Bee Well Meadery and more.

Biggest Challenge



Like most other hospitality facilities, staffing continues to be a challenge. Shanty Creek’s operations model has evolved in light of the staffing problem to operate more efficiently with less staff.

Capacity

Shanty Creek’s function space can fit anywhere from 500-600, depending on group needs (meeting space and meals). The majority of groups range from 25-300.

Contact

Tracey Ramsey, vice president, sales and lodging, (231)533-3085; tramsey@shantycreek.com.

CITY OPERA HOUSE

What’s New

Best known as a facility for hosting concerts, shows and other such gatherings, the City Opera House also hosts wedding receptions and programs such as TCNewTech and the National Writers Series. Currently work is being done on the canopy over the front entrance.

Biggest Group

Ani Di’Franco returned for a show that sold out within a couple days. The last holdover from COVID cancellations will feature Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy returning on March 9.

Favorite Guest Activity



Guests enjoy shows where the performers engage them with stories or information about a song they are going to do, and or come out to their merchandise table post show to sign and have photographs taken.

Biggest Challenge

There are a couple things happening post-pandemic that affect ticket sales and higher costs. It seems like the base of patrons’ habits may have changed during the two years of shutdowns, from life changes to a reluctance to return to in-person events. General sales are down about 40% from pre-COVID. Artists’ cost have also risen with the price of gas, hotels, food etc. Unfortunately, this is all too common around the country now. Subsequently, many venues are budgeting for fewer shows at a lower breakeven.

Rentals of all kinds are back to normal and increasing. Weddings overall have been up this past year, likely with many brides making up for COVID years. COH is still the host home for TCNew Tech and the Writers Series, which will continue doing some virtual events as well. The new Traverse City Comedy Festival will be using the COH for the better-known comedians.

Capacity

680

Contact

Diana J Baribeau, executive director, City Opera House; executive@cityoperahouse.org.

DELAMAR TRAVERSE CITY

What’s New

The hotel’s deluxe guestrooms are being renovated, with completion of the renovation anticipated this spring. Hotel guests, day pass guests or those renting a Cozy Cabana are welcome to Snow Days at Delamar, where they can enjoy the hot cocoa bar, fireside board games, the 93-degree outdoor pool, indoor pool and sauna. They can also enjoy discounted sessions at Yen Yoga and complimentary use of snow shoes, including a local trail guide.

Biggest/Most Interesting Group

The Top Quarks Physics Conference, an international workshop that brings together theorists and experimentalists from around the world. It will be great exposure to the international community for the area. Outside of their workshops, they will spend much of their time exploring Traverse City and all the great activities there are to do.

Favorite Guest Activity



There are so many to choose from! Start with sitting on the outdoor patio which overlooks West Grand Traverse Bay, enjoying an artfully curated cocktail, while listening to live music and enjoying the view.

Capacity

Groups from 10-200, with 6,600 square feet of meeting space and 173 guestrooms.

Contact

Taryn Miracle, tmiracle@thedelamar.com; (231)421-2149.

BLACK STAR FARMS

What’s New

Carriage and wagon rides. Also, a new catering menu for 2023.

Biggest/Most Interesting Group

A group came to Black Star Farms for a two-day meeting, and the host brought in two dozen female leaders from the sports industry from all around the country to hold a leadership conversation. They wanted the vibe to be very chill and non-threatening, to help facilitate discussions and a feeling of ease. In lieu of hosting in the Inn, they selected the Centennial Barn, brought in bean bag chairs and sofas, and held a really fun event. Everything took place in this space, from meals to the meetings.

Favorite Guest Activity



Wine tasting, of course! A progressive wine tasting with small bites at three different locations on the estate is popular with smaller groups.

Biggest Challenge

Staffing in high season to meet all our requests.

Capacity

150

Contact

events@BlackStarFarms.com

THE HOMESTEAD

What’s New

The resort is encouraging a focus on health and wellness, and thinking outside the meeting space. That includes offering several different opportunities to craft a strategic planning/company retreat. If guests want more time to explore the sand dunes, visit the wineries or kayak down the river, that adventure is out there. A new location has been added to the meeting venues to allow groups to eat outside the meeting space, stretch their legs and enjoy the sunshine. Partnering with Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes Visitors Bureau, the Homestead is now offering yoga classes, wine and wellness dinners and much more.

Biggest/Most Interesting Group

A venture capital company that had two weeks full of meetings and events that were confidential and in full secrecy.

Favorite Guest Activity



Everything from the relaxing walk from a meeting to a private lunch location to enjoying the recreational offerings that have something to offer in all seasons. Fully engaging with the area, including exploring the sand dunes, Crystal River kayaking, wine tasting, charter fishing, and just exploring all that northern Michigan has to offer.

Biggest Challenge



Convincing guests to fully immerse themselves in nature and leave the technology behind, stepping away from the chaos of the city and resetting. The remote scenery and Lake Michigan view are hard to beat.

Capacity

The several different meeting spaces and conference areas can host from four to 160 guests.

Contact

Megan Hicks, event sales associate, (231)334-5300.

GRAND TRAVERSE RESORT AND SPA

What’s New

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is currently undergoing a $10.5 million renovation to the property’s original six-story hotel. Work began on Nov. 7 and is expected to be finished this spring. This is the most extensive renovation to date of the Resort’s original hotel, which opened in 1980. The hotel renovation will include a total transformation of 242 guest rooms, including two junior suites, four hospitality suites, and all corridors. Each room will include 55-inch smart TVs, a mini-refrigerator, K-cup style coffee makers, updated bathroom vanities, and a tile shower.

Biggest/Most Interesting Group

The Resort is fortunate to have long-time groups return year after year for large conferences, conventions and meetings, some of which have been returning for 40-plus years. One of the most notable and largest is the Center for Automotive Research Management Briefing Seminars.

Favorite Guest Activity



Many groups take advantage of the three championship golf courses: the Jack Nicklaus-designed The Bear, Gary Player’s The Wolverine, and William Newcomb’s Spruce Run. It gives guests the opportunity to relax, have fun, and enjoy professional development and networking in a unique way.

Capacity

The Resort is home to more than 85,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

Governors’ Hall – 19,320 square feet

Michigan Ballroom – 10,000 square feet

Tower Ballroom – 4,770 square feet

Mackinac Ballroom – 2,145 square feet

Peninsula Ballroom – 2,145 square feet

Executive Boardroom – 432 square feet

Council Room & Director’s Room – 1,170 square feet

Level 17 – 2,310 square feet

Plaza Tent – 10,800 square feet of covered and patio space

Pavilion – 8,000 square feet

Contact

Katie Leonard, director of sales, Katie.Leonoard@gtresort.com, (231)534-6161.

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN

What’s New

Renovation of the upper level of the Crystal Center is slated to begin this month, with a completion goal of April. This means groups with reservations on the books for mid-to-late 2023 and beyond will be treated to a fresh new look. Upgrades include new flooring, giving the pre-function space and bar area a facelift, a fresh coat of paint and new furnishings to complete the look. Other renovations include all 22 of the Cottages have brand new kitchens complete with sustainable quartz countertops. The public space in Crystal Colony received a recent makeover, and the public space in Hamlet is next. Also on the docket for later this year are new furnishings in WinterGreen condos.

Favorite Guest Activity

It depends on the season. However, with the theme of renovations, those looking to hit the links should book a tee time on Betsie Valley. After recently widening fairways, building new tee boxes, planting new grasses, redesigning bunkers and more, the course is more scenic and playable than ever.

Capacity

It varies depending on the setup and how many rooms are booked. The single largest space is 6,500 square feet with a capacity of up to 400.

Contact

Group sales at (888)968-7686, ext. 6600 or email groupsales@crystalmountain.com.

HAGERTY CENTER

What’s New

Remodeling the Hagerty Center courtyard, which is now in process. This will include the addition of lighting and a patio area for entertainment, as well as the resurfacing of the main courtyard area. This will allow guests to fully utilize this space during the beautiful northern Michigan summers.

Biggest/Most Interesting Group

The Hagerty Center is excited to host two conferences this year that are connected to academic programs within Northwestern Michigan College. The first is the Lakebed Conference, which is being held in partnership with the NMC Marine Center. The other is the Culinary Medical Conference in partnership with the Great Lakes Culinary Institute.

Favorite Guest Activity



Guests love to explore the waterfront area before, during and after events. Guests often wander the pier to take in the breathtaking views of West Bay as well as checking out the sights and sounds of the Great Lakes Maritime Academy.

Biggest Challenge

While staffing continues to remain an issue in the hospitality industry, this year everyone faced new issues of product availability and steep price increases. Sourcing and purchasing of products became very difficult as shortages became more prevalent. These shortages also led to price increases in areas not seen in recent years.

Capacity

300 people

Contact

HagertyCenter.com/contact-us.

PARK PLACE HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER

What’s New

Exciting changes are coming soon to the Lounge within Minerva’s Restaurant, which will offer additional on-site recreation for hotel guests, as well as the local community. The beautiful state-of-the art Conference Center is a popular convention venue. Guests can enjoy a spacious indoor pool facility with fitness room, Jacuzzi and children’s water feature and pool.

Biggest/Most Interesting Group

The International Astronomical Union Astrochemistry Symposium coming this summer. This conference will bring together the world’s experts on the chemical content of the cosmos, presenting cutting-edge scientific observatories such as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

Favorite Guest Activity



The Park Place Hotel & Conference Center is located in the heart of downtown Traverse City. It is a hub for a variety of recreation and shopping opportunities. Many guests enjoy microbrew and winery tours, while others crave the excitement of water sports or a sail aboard a twin-hulled catamaran or a beautifully restored schooner. Each accommodates 42 passengers on West Grand Traverse Bay.

Biggest Challenge

Many major conferences extend over multiple days, thus requiring large room blocks. In most instances all attendees are able to stay onsite, but at times there is a demand for even more rooms and partnering with neighboring hotels to accommodate the additional lodging needs. Traverse City is a unique option for conferences, with the opportunity to create a city-wide event. The Park Place Hotel & Conference Center is the hub, with additional lodging, venues, and recreation in close proximity.

Capacity

One hundred and forty rooms, including specialty suites and balcony rooms, and 13,000 square feet of function space, featuring our state-of-the-art Conference Center completed in 2018.

Contact

Lisa Monache, director of sales and marketing, dos@park-place-hotel.com.

KIRKBRIDE HALL

What’s New

The newly-constructed outdoor pavilion on the piazza provides a perfect location for luncheons, receptions, and networking events. It’s adjacent to the bocce courts and available year-round.

Biggest/Most Interesting Group



We were fortunate enough to have the opportunity to host the National Cherry Festival’s craft show outside on the lawn, which was our largest attended event.

Favorite Guest Activity



Guests can shop, dine, and explore while on property. From grabbing a freshly brewed coffee to experiencing an in-depth wine tasting, The Village truly has it all. Kirkbride Hall is located in the middle of Building 50 in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. This also allows us the unique opportunity to arrange for groups to take a guided historic tour of The Village campus, formerly the Traverse City State Hospital grounds.

Biggest Challenge

The unknowns and delayed negative effects with COVID-19 will likely cause issues as hospitality looks ahead, but as the last few years have shown, we are an adaptive industry and constantly thinking on our feet.

Capacity



Kirkbride Hall can accommodate up to 160 for a plated dinner or seated meeting, and up to 240 for cocktail receptions.

Contact

Chelsea Harland, event and sales manager, chelsea@kirkbridehall.com.

