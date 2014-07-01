‘Very Unpredictable Year”: Thriving credit unions fret inflation will affect bottom lines

Credit unions are continuing to thrive as the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on, with Traverse City area credit unions showing among the highest growth rates in the state.

But while local credit union executives say they expect continued growth this year, spiraling inflation has them worried that expected multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to slow rising prices could stall the economy – and their bottom lines.

“I think it’s a very unpredictable year,” said Karen Browne, president and chief executive of TBA Credit Union said.

Last year, though, was a good one for local credit unions, which historically have served people of modest means often shunned by large commercial banks.

The Traverse City region posted a 4.6% increase in new members during the third quarter of 2021, second only to the Grand Rapids region, where credit union membership jumped 5.3%. There are 10 credit unions serving members in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.

Statewide, credit union membership rose by 1.2%, according to an analysis of credit union third-quarter financial statements, known as call reports, by the Michigan Credit Union League.

“While COVID-19 and its variants have continued to disrupt daily life, there is hope in (the) call report data,” said MCUL CEO Patty Corkery, adding that Michigan credit unions “are in good financial shape.”

Memberships in Michigan credit unions hit a record 5.77 million in the third quarter, representing about 57% of the state’s population, the MCUL said.

4Front Credit Union in Traverse City posted a 6% increase in its number of members for the full year, a jump CEO Andy Kempf mainly attributed to a strong emphasis on customer service. 4Front has about 95,300 members.

Assets, which include loans, property, investments and cash, jumped 20% last year at 4Front, from $742.4 million in 2020 to $896.6 million in 2021, according to its full-year call report filed with the National Credit Union Administration. 4Front’s strong growth is edging it ever closer to the $1 billion asset milestone.

Total loans grew by 14.7%, from $522.9 million in 2020 to $599.5 million last year. Kempf said commercial lending at 4Front was particularly strong.

“We’re participating (with other credit unions) in commercial loans across the nation,” he said. “That’s been a good portion of our growth.”

Commercial loans represented the largest segment of credit union loan growth in the state during the third quarter of 2021, rising 15% from the same period in 2020, according the MCUL. Total loans jumped 8.5%, well above the national growth rate of 5.5%.

Credit unions moved aggressively into commercial lending, once the province of banks, over the past decade or so as record economic growth since the end of the Great Recession has fueled the demand for business loans.

While the COVID pandemic upended that growth in 2020, the economy has since made a strong recovery as once-closed businesses have reopened. And many commercial properties changed hands in the pandemic, boosting commercial lending.

A record $1.9 billion in U.S. commercial real estate sales occurred last year, according to CoreLogic, a California-based real estate analytics company.

Credit unions can offer lower rates on loans and higher rates on deposits than banks because they are nonprofit organizations owned by members and don’t pay federal income taxes.

That’s been a source of friction between bank and credit unions for decades. But banks aren’t exactly going broke. Many earned record profits last year.

“Commercial loans are seeing tremendous growth,” Browne said. “It’s been a strategic focus of ours.”

Mortgage loans at TBA Credit Union jumped 32% last year over 2020, she said, and comprise about 16% of TBA’s loan portfolio.

Even though the home real estate market in the Grand Traverse region has boomed in recent years with second-home buyers and remote workers relocating to the area, the growth in mortgage lending has softened.

Browne attributed that to a variety of factors, including a slowdown in refinancing, a tight supply of homes for sale and well-heeled cash buyers who don’t require mortgages.

And car and truck loans have lagged because of a computer chip shortage that has cut vehicle production and left dealers with little inventory.

But deposits are “growing like crazy,” she said, despite fears that they would fall off as federal stimulus payments and supplemental unemployment benefits dried up last year.

TBA deposits jumped 20%, from $241.5 million in 2020 to $290.2 million last year, according to TBA’s call report.

4Front saw similar growth. Its deposits rose 22% last year, from $662.5 million in 2020 to $810.6 million in 2021.

Browne said consumers still haven’t returned to pre-COVID spending habits on travel, eating in restaurants, and attending sports and concerts for fear of contracting the virus.

“A high percentage of people are uncomfortable doing those things,” she said.

Forest Area Federal Credit Union in Fife Lake generated $34 million in new deposits in 2021, an 18% increase over 2020. Forest Area ended the year with $172.4 million in deposits.

“We’ve been expecting a fallout since the beginning of the pandemic, but we really haven’t seen it,” said Forest Area CEO Alex Lutke.

Lutke attributed the increase to its expanded footprint – Forest Area added branches in Lake City and Mesick in 2019 – and added members who are growing frustrated with big banks merging and leaving some communities.

Forest Area signed up 1,561 new members last year, bringing its total to about 17,000 members.

In 2019, Forest Area moved its Manton branch into a larger building that was owned by Huntington Bank after Huntington left the area. Forest Area is the only financial institution in Manton and Mesick, where Huntington also closed its branch.

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, which entered the Traverse City market in 2020, is pleased with the response it’s seen there, said Deidre Davis, MSFCU’s chief marketing officer.

The credit union’s two Traverse City offices signed up 844 new member accounts and generated $8.8 million in new loans last year, she said. MSUFCU is the state’s second-largest credit union.

Credit union executives say this year will be tricky to navigate because of rising inflation and impeding interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Inflation in January rose 7.5% above the same month a year ago, the highest rate in 40 years.

Interest rate hikes could spook consumers and push the economy into recession if actions at the Federal Reserve fail to tame inflation.

“There’s an entire generation that’s never experienced mortgage rates above 5%,” Lutke said.

Comments

comments