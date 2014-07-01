Water Power: No power boat racing or cruise ship ports on the bay; other bayside activities appear

After its purchase from the City of Traverse City by Rotary Camps and Services, the former Traverse City Light & Power coal dock on West Grand Traverse Bay is slowly transforming to a universally accessible public park.

Among the features of the Discovery Pier will be barrier-free sidewalks and parking lot, an adaptive kayak launch and ramp, picnic tables, a large pavilion tent, and universally accessible restrooms. The project will also create the first public fishing pier in the area. One-third of its railing will be at a height that allows children and those who use wheelchairs to cast fishing lines off the pier.

One thing you won’t find at the Discovery Pier site: large cruise ships, as the Discovery board of directors made the decision back in 2020 to not create a port for cruise ships. That means it’s unlikely the bay will see anything more than a token appearance from cruise ships, as passengers would have to be tendered to shore.

Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism, says the lack of both docking and citizen support militate against their appearance, as has the pandemic.

“The pandemic put a damper on the industry,” he said. “(Cruise ships) appear to be coming back, talking to ports like Mackinaw City, but Traverse City is not likely to see any.”

That’s in large part because efforts to create a docking port have been turned down as the public voiced its opposition. Tkach says he understands the concerns.

“Some on the Great Lakes feel a bit overwhelmed,” he said. “It’s a balance.”

It’s no wonder that there was interest from cruise lines in making Traverse City a stop, he says.

“There are a lot of opportunities within a stone’s throw: a vibrant downtown, shopping, wineries, the (Sleeping Bear) National Lakeshore – a lot of fun and exciting attributes,” he said, adding that the fact that cruise ships don’t add traffic to the streets while providing additional potential income is also attractive.

On the other hand, he cites the concerns of those looking at the environmental impact as one area that must be addressed before the ships are embraced.

“The industry has made a lot of headway in environmentally friendly ships,” he said. “They need to deliver more on … sustainability.

“It’s the largest freshwater (ecosystem) in the world.”

Another item to be scratched is a return of the powerboat races on the bay, much to the chagrin of Matt Soper, a part-time Elk Rapids resident who has pushed the idea for the past few years, first in West Bay with Traverse City as the hub, then on East Bay centered on Elk Rapids.

“In 2017 I tried to bring the Northport 2000 back to West Bay. The numbers for economic impact were spectacular,” he said. “I thought, ‘How could they say no.’”

Despite what he said was meeting all the requirements, the city opted out of offering its blessing.

“I asked the hotel association if they wanted to bring it back. They said, ‘Not only do we want this, we need this,’” he said. “Four months later they voted it down.”

A more recent attempt at a similar venture, this time in Elk Rapids, also ultimately failed.

“The steering committee for the DDA and Chamber of Commerce wanted this,” he said. “Tom Kern (Chamber of Commerce executive director) was incredible to work with.”

Nevertheless, the village ultimately opted against supporting a powerboat race.

“I thought we had it all worked out,” said Soper, saying he was extremely frustrated by the decision by both Traverse City and Elk Rapids, despite what he considered overwhelming support from the business community.

Soper says despite the setbacks, he’d still consider working with others to bring a race back to the area.

“We could actually have a race on the bay without city approval – we just need it from the Coast Guard,” he noted, adding he doesn’t want to move ahead without such support.

Elsewhere on the bay, the Delamar Traverse City, the former West Bay Beach, is still in the midst of its $50 million renovation. General Manager Brandon Sheldon says 90 rooms are currently out of commission as the bathrooms are undergoing a full-scale facelift. That already took place in the rooms in the hotel’s west tower, and the rooms immediately above the entrance lobby were removed in order to raise the lobby’s ceiling.

Come summer, its Artisan dining room will again offer bayside dining. The lighting and wallpaper in the east corridors will be updated. Sheldon says the theme for all the improvements is elevating the experience and providing a welcoming atmosphere for guests.

The facility is currently in production for building its in-house yoga studio, which will be home to Yen Yoga. Amenities will include new locker and shower facilities, year-round parking and a dedicated Yen Yoga entrance. Yen Yoga members will also have access to Delamar’s pools, lounge areas, bayside deck, coffee and smoothie bar, and fitness room. The new facility should be open sometime this spring.

It won’t end there.

“We are planning and budgeting for future improvements. Next winter we will be adding a spa,” Sheldon said.

The past two years have demonstrated people’s love of the water. Hospitality veteran Jason Thibodeau and partner Adam Prettyman, who boasts 25 years’ experience in the boating industry, saw that trend coming, and created the Leelanau Boat Co. It offers boat storage and servicing, boat concierge service, and a boat club.

The lattermost differs from traditional boat rental services in that for an initial subscription cost and monthly fee, members can use any of the company’s fleet of pontoons and tritoons. The company will deliver them ready to go.

“We meet you at the dock then pick them up,” said Thibodeau.

While headquartered on Lake Leelanau, the company services all the inland lakes in Leelanau and Grand Traverse County, as well as Lake Michigan. Thibodeau says the response was beyond what they hoped for.

“It went great last year,” he said. “There was a lot of interest.

“The big takeaway was no one could find boats to buy. No one could find a slip if they got one.”

With the boat club, neither of those stood in the way of people enjoying boating, without the hassles of maintenance, getting fuel or storing a boat.

Probably more than anything else, the area’s waters – especially Grand Traverse Bay – are what beckon vacationers and residents alike. So, it’s no surprise that there are constantly changes, improvements and proposals happening in and around them.

As for the Discovery Pier on West Bay, the improvements are starting to attract interest.

Rotary Camps and Services Executive Director Matt McDonough says while the changes are still in the fundraising stage, he’s already observing activity at the site.

“I do see people out dropping lines,” he said.

That’s part of the pier’s mission, according to McDonough. He says the addition of a new sign simply saying “Public Welcome” was a step to help people embrace the site as a gathering place.

“We’re about connecting people to the Great Lakes. People will be able to watch tall ships or fish off the eastern wall,” he said, adding that the group has already built a bridge over the creek.

“It looks nice. It’s inviting,” he said. “(But) we’ve still got a long way to go.”

