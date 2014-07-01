Where Have All the Lawyers Gone? Inside northern Michigan’s growing dearth of legal professionals

Employers in the legal profession are struggling to fill positions almost across the board.

“I just got my license renewal for the Michigan State Bar for next year, and the paperwork said, ‘Serving over 46,000 attorneys,” said Anna Fiorvento, owner and founder of the Cadillac-based Fiorvento Law PLLC.

Michigan is a mandatory bar state, so to practice law in Michigan, attorneys have to be a part of the Michigan State Bar.

Seeing those numbers gave Fiorvento pause.

“I thought, ‘Wait, there are only 46,000 attorneys in the state of Michigan?’” she said. “I know that number might seem like a lot, but you have to remember that a huge chunk of those lawyers are probably corporate, where their only client is the corporation they work for. And then another huge chunk of them are retired or semi-retired. And then we’ve also got a ton of patent attorneys in Michigan.”

Fiorvento estimates that the 46,000 breaks down to “…something like one attorney per 200 people.”

“I wonder what the actual numbers are if you take out all the people who you couldn’t actually walk into their office and hire them,” she said.

Local law offices are seeing just how small a number 46,000 really is when they try to hire new attorneys. Especially when it comes to recent law school grads and other younger attorneys, most of Michigan’s lawyers seem to be clustered downstate.

According to Ed Price, managing partner for Traverse City’s Alward Fisher Attorneys at Law, the primary issue there is that northern Michigan’s lofty cost of living is a poor match for recent graduates who already have a mountain of student loan debt.

“It’s difficult to get young lawyers to relocate to Traverse City unless they have specific ties here,” Price explained. “If they grew up here and went to law school but want to move back home, that’s one thing. But as the costs of college and law schools have increased, the amount of student loans that people have is through the roof.”

Price reports that younger lawyers feel like they need to work at larger firms in Detroit, Grand Rapids or Chicago for a few years to make some money to be able to pay off some of those loans.

“As a result, we’ve had trouble finding attorneys to relocate,” he said.

The expense of a legal degree, combined with the cost of living in northern Michigan, is why Fiorvento says she chose Cadillac as the home base for her business.

“I was originally practicing and living in Traverse City,” she said. “But I made the move over to Cadillac because we could get triple the house for the same price that we were looking at in Traverse City. And I’m an attorney, and my husband is an engineer. So we’re a dual-income professional household, and there’s still that struggle (to afford the local cost of living).”

According to the American Bar Association (ABA), the average law student graduates from law school with $130,000 in student loan debt. That number has more than doubled since 2000, when average cumulative debt for loan school graduates was $57,500. Even figuring in inflation, today’s debt figure is dramatically higher than it was in the past. Adjusted for inflation, $57,500 in 2000 would be $99,500 in 2022 dollars.

Noelle Moeggenberg, prosecuting attorney for Grand Traverse County, thinks the cost of law school – and the massive amount of debt that students must typically take on to become lawyers – is the primary factor behind a nationwide decline in the number of people pursuing legal degrees.

“It’s just it’s a lot different than when I went to law school,” she said. “When I went, you came out with debt, but it felt manageable.”

She says the amount of debt she sees recent graduates emerging with is “incredible.”

“And maybe we’ll see some change with forgiveness on student loans and things like that, but right now, law school is just prohibitively expensive for a lot of people,” she said.

There’s no doubt that American law schools are producing fewer lawyers these days. Ever since the Great Recession, law school enrollment in the United States has been in a nosedive. Per ABA data, there were 147,525 students enrolled at American law schools and seeking a JD (Juris Doctor, the most common type of law degree) in 2010 – an all-time high.

That number dropped every year through 2017, when just 110,183 students were seeking JD degrees; you’d have to go all the way back to 1974 to find a year where fewer American students were pursuing that particular credential. Things have rebounded slightly since the 2017 nadir – total JD enrollment at U.S. law schools was 117,305 last year – but the recession clearly dealt the legal profession a hefty blow.

Exorbitant education expenses and clouds of student debt are familiar roadblocks to most people who came of age in the era of the Great Recession, regardless of profession. An oft-repeated part of the millennial story is that members of that generational cohort have been slower to buy houses, start families, or pursue other major life milestones due to the career setbacks they saw because of the recession.

The wrinkle to that narrative in this particular case is that, for many years, the law profession was thought to be insulated from economic shifts, characterized as it was by extremely high salaries. Even with substantial debt, surely lawyers making the big bucks could pay off all that debt in no time?

But the story around lawyer salaries might actually be more complicated than most people think. It’s true that lawyers can make big money. According to ZipRecruiter, lawyers in New York earn an average of $123,571 per year. Other states have lower averages, though, and one of the lowest is Michigan, where the typical lawyer earns $86,429. Even within states, the numbers can fluctuate quite a bit, with rural areas (like northern Michigan) often trailing behind more urban spots (such as Detroit or Grand Rapids).

“When I moved to Traverse City in 2015, I was quickly informed of the saying in town of, ‘Half the pay for a view of the bay,’” says Agnes Jury, president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association. “The truth is that the wages are ridiculously low for most of the attorneys here, so it’s hard for northern Michigan to compete with the salaries that attorneys get paid in bigger cities.”

Perhaps it’s no surprise that, statistically, northern Michigan is lagging behind downstate areas when it comes to attracting younger lawyers.

Each year, the State Bar of Michigan conducts a survey of the lawyers practicing law in the state. 2022 data shows that there are 7,524 members of the bar who would be classified as “young lawyers” – which is to say, they have joined the legal profession in the past 10 years. Only 74 of those, or 1.2%, are working in Grand Traverse County, while another 20 are practicing in the other parts of the five-county region (Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau, and Kalkaska). Comparatively, Oakland County is home to 2,058 young lawyers, or about a third of the state’s total, while Wayne County boasts another 1,323.

Drawing younger attorneys – or any attorneys, for that matter – is especially hard for segments of the law that tend to pay on the lower end of the legal salary spectrum. According to a Reuters article from this past spring, district attorneys’ offices throughout the U.S. are “experiencing vacancies of up to 16%.”

Moeggenberg said that trend is at play in Grand Traverse County and throughout Michigan as a whole.

“The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan has a website where, each month, they put out all of the openings at different offices,” Moeggenberg said. “It used to be you’d see maybe three to four openings around the state at any given time. Now, it’s close to four pages of jobs for attorneys.”

When Moeggenberg started as chief assistant prosecutor (in Grand Traverse County) in 2013, the county would receive more than 100 applicants for one attorney opening.

“Right now, I have a position that’s opening up in January, and I put the application out at the end of September, and I’ve had two people apply so far,” she said. “It’s just super-hard to find people. And while I know it’s a statewide issue, I think up here it’s even harder because government jobs don’t pay that much and it’s really hard to find a place to live.”

Fiorvento said the local shortage is also becoming palpable in more niche areas of legal practice. Her firm works in some of those niche areas, including criminal record expungements and court-appointed probate or family law work. In both of those areas, Fiorvento thinks northern Michigan already has fewer attorneys than it needs – an issue that could get worse if the area can’t draw younger lawyers to replace aging or retiring legal professionals.

On the expungement front, for instance, Fiorvento works with Networks Northwest to help people throughout the 10-county northwest Michigan region pursue expungements of certain non-violent criminal offenses. Michigan has seen a notable uptick in expungement petitions over the past few years, due largely to the legalization of marijuana. Networks Northwest is dealing with those increases in real time.

“We hit four times our anticipated numbers for the entire year by June,” Fiorvento said of the program. “And at that point we just had to cut it off, because we didn’t have the resources to service the number of people coming through the door.”

So, what does the lawyer shortage mean for northern Michigan in the long term? Fiorvento anticipates that rates for legal services in the region will increase, that more niche types of legal expertise will become more difficult to find, and that courts will need to deal with more conflicts of interest due to the smaller pool of lawyers.

But as the entire country continues to grapple with low law school enrollments, Fiorvento also predicts some bigger transformations throughout the profession as a whole. Could those transformations help bring more lawyers back to northern Michigan? Only time will tell.

“For years, you’ve had a lot of cultural issues within the practice of law,” Fiorvento explained. “There’s not a lot of emphasis on family. There’s not a lot of emphasis on work-life balance. There’s been an expectation in a lot of places that associate attorneys are going to work these insane 80-hour weeks. I think that part of the shift we’re seeing is that this newer generation of lawyers are saying, ‘No, I’m going to emphasize mental health. I’m going to emphasize my family. I’m going to emphasize these other things. Because at the end of the day, my law firm partners aren’t going to be at my death bed.’”

