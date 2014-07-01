Work Like Magic: How TentCraft hired 11 employees in Q4 2021

My daily commute to TentCraft reminds me of the country’s pandemic-driven hiring challenges. There are help wanted signs in nearly every business’s window.

McDonald’s is advertising $21/hour jobs. My business is no exception. At TentCraft we used one of our high-end printers to create a sign to wrap around the marquee in front of our building advertising meaningful signing bonuses for production workers.

These hiring challenges are no longer a surprise. That’s why in the fourth quarter of 2021, we decided to make employee hiring and retention a top company priority. Hiring and retention are ongoing tasks for our HR team, but as a company quarterly priority, this was elevated to receive senior-level attention and dedicated planning time during our weekly meetings. Nothing was off the table when it came to addressing this issue.

That effort paid off. We hired 11 new employees and paved the way for a successful 2022. Here’s how we did it.

Embrace remote work. As a manufacturer of custom event tents — and medical tents used for testing during the height of the pandemic and now for mobile vaccination sites — TentCraft received the “essential business” designation and kept our manufacturing positions working during shutdowns. Our sales, marketing and customer service roles, however, operated remotely from their homes and, you know what? They were actually very productive from home.

Let me first say that I’ve LONG been a resistor to remote work. I’ve always viewed our in-office culture as a competitive advantage. But after bringing everyone back to the office for a quarter to reevaluate our work plans and launching a survey, it was clear employees wanted an option to work remotely.

I still believe there’s value in having people in the office. So, we developed a hybrid plan, allowing those employees to work remotely three days per week, but asking them to be present on Mondays and Fridays.

Restructure sick-time benefit. The idea behind our remote-hybrid plan was to give people who had a cold or other mild illness an opportunity to preserve paid time off and work remotely. In return, that cold bug won’t spread across our building.

Obviously, our manufacturing employees in metal fabrication, sewing and print cannot work their job from the comfort of their own homes. So, we gave those employees one additional week of paid leave to use throughout the year when they’re not feeling 100%. That brings their total paid time off up to four weeks.

Address child care. Plain and simple: Child care is expensive. We’re one of the first companies in Michigan to pilot the state’s new Tri-Share Program, which reduces the cost of child care for eligible employees by two-thirds the total cost. That’s a game-changer! This allows our employees to work, afford child care and have money left over — not just work to afford child care.

Make it easy for candidates to find you. We put our digital marketers to work and optimized our careers page with SEO-friendly content that makes it easier for those seeking jobs in Traverse City. We went from organically ranking for just a few keywords to 25 keywords, including “Best Places to Work in Traverse City.”

Develop staff and promote from within. The best hires we make are from within our organization. There’s nothing more rewarding than watching your employees develop and move up into bigger positions within your business.

We promoted a customer service representative to an inside sales position and then filled her customer service position with an employee who had been working as our shipping coordinator. That move now opens an opportunity for an entry-level production employee to move up to a shipping position.

Hire the right people. This may sound cliché, but never hire someone just to check a box and put a warm body in a seat. We approach hiring seriously at TentCraft and take the time to get to know the employee and make sure they’re a good fit for the position and the organization.

After initial phone screenings, that means scheduling time for the candidate to talk with different members of the team who can offer unique perspectives.

Think outside the box. Sometimes candidates inquire about jobs that aren’t available — or for jobs they may not be qualified for. If someone is interested in sales, but has no sales experience, maybe we can hire them in production, but give them a few hours each week to shadow members of our sales staff. That way they’re making money, learning the business, keeping production moving, and working toward their ultimate career goal. The best situation is that one day we get to promote that person to a sales job.

So how did we overcome our hiring challenges? The same way we overcome all of our challenges as a small business. We tasked our team of world-class leaders to come up with new solutions, we listened to our employees, and we worked together to Make It Better.

Matt Bulloch is president and CEO of TentCraft, a small business in Traverse City that manufactures custom tents and structures for events and the medical industry. TentCraft employs more than 70 people and is currently hiring.

