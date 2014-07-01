You Call That ‘Affordable’? Grappling with TC’s ranking as nation’s ‘best affordable place to retire’

At this point, residents of Traverse City are used to seeing their hometown pop up on nationwide best-of lists. From television staples like Good Morning America and CNN, to online fixtures like BuzzFeed and Thrillist, a slew of recognizable media brands have thrown their endorsement behind northern Michigan over the years. But while many of those honors praised things about the region that few locals would argue with – like the ineffable beauty of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, or the simple joy of Moomers ice cream – Traverse City’s latest national honor has some northern Michiganders scratching their heads in confusion.

On August 1, Realtor.com – a popular real estate news and property listings website – published an article titled “The 10 Best—and Most Affordable—Places To Retire in America, 2022 Edition.” Written by contributor Sara Ventiera, the piece framed 2022 as an unusual and potentially fraught time for anyone looking to leave the workforce behind. For many Americans, Ventiera wrote, “the idea of retirement seems like it could be a long way off,” thanks to skyrocketing housing prices, recent nosedives in the stock market, and out-of-control inflation.

“Those compounding factors have led some experts to say that 2022 is a ‘dangerous time to retire,’” Ventiera continued, citing a 2022 survey by Edward Jones and Age Wave which found that some 59 percent of older Americans are actually expecting to delay their retirements.

The purpose of the article, then, was to provide a resource that adults nearing retirement time could use to find attractive and affordable places to settle down. “There are some alluring places where younger baby boomers and older Gen Xers can still retire comfortably – with reasonable home prices, lots of folks over 55, and plenty of amenities and fun things to do,” Ventiera wrote. “The data team at Realtor.com rounded up the best places for retirees to enjoy their golden years – without draining their savings.”

Landing at the very top of the Realtor.com list? Traverse City, Michigan.

Ventiera’s blurb about Traverse City hit upon many of the things that locals and visitors alike tend to love about the area: the “near-perfect weather” of the summer and fall months; the plentiful outdoor recreation opportunities; the big, blue, beautiful bay. But when news broke that Traverse City had topped this particular list, reactions from TC residents – and from Michiganders in general – tended to focus mostly on one sticking point: the framing of Traverse City as an “affordable” place to live.

On August 2, for example, when Michigan news company MLive shared the Realtor.com list to its 1 million Facebook followers, the predominant topic in the comments section was affordability – or lack thereof. One poster responded: “Oh gracious. I would not call TC a place to retire cheaply. Beautiful! But too rich for my blood!” Another commenter, this one a Traverse City resident, proclaimed: “They’ve clearly never actually lived in TC. Unless you’re retiring with millions, I’d consider a different location. TC and affordable don’t actually belong in the same sentence.”

Affordability has been a frequent topic of conversation among locals as of late, especially as a recent real estate boom has sent local house prices through the roof. A common worry in the area is that many of the people who work in Traverse City – particularly at the restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and other businesses that serve as the engine to northern Michigan’s tourism machine – can’t afford to live in or near town. On a national or global scale, though, would Traverse City be considered more “affordable” than locals realize?

Speaking to the TCBN in August for a look at the state of Traverse City’s real estate market, Brad Platt – owner, broker, and co-founder of Century 21 Northland – noted how the pandemic era has shined a light on how agreeable northern Michigan’s cost of living may appear to an outsider. By triggering a mass shift to remote work, COVID-19 sent a tidal wave of people toward northern Michigan from other areas – and with them, a tidal wave of cash.

“The amount of cash that has flooded this area to buy real estate in the last few years is absolutely nuts,” Platt said. “And keep in mind, a lot of these people spending anywhere from $300,000 to well over $1 million [on a house] think it’s cheap! Comparatively speaking, considering where they’re coming from – places like California, Chicago, Seattle, and the east coast – it is cheap.”

Bart Ford, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Schmidt, concurs with Platt’s read on the situation. Ford is the one local real estate professional that Realtor.com contacted and quoted for its recent feature. He’s been thinking about the article – and about Traverse City’s “affordability” – ever since.

“I think my quote was something along the lines of, ‘If it was 80 degrees here all the time, it would be a different town,’” Ford recalled of his interview with Realtor.com. (“If it was 80 degrees all the time, there would be a million people living in Traverse City,” is the exact quote as presented in the article.) “And then, if that were the case, the infrastructure just wouldn’t be able to support the demand that the people would have. I think our average sale price would be much higher than it is.”

Ford also remarked to Realtor.com about Traverse City’s wealth of “snowbirds,” the term used to describe people who spend the summer months in northern parts of the United States (such as Traverse City) but then head south for the winter. The popularity of the snowbird lifestyle among local retirees means that northern Michigan has a plethora of homes that sit dark and empty during the colder months and only get used in the warmer months. But while Ford acknowledged that some locals are bothered by the wealth of “summer homes” in northern Michigan – especially given that many year-round residents struggle to find housing here – he also noted that, if Traverse City had more of an agreeable year-round climate, the area would likely have both a bigger population of year-round residents and a considerably higher average home price.

“For my office, the average sale price is $410,000 this year,” Ford said. “Is that affordable? I don’t know. I guess what would be interesting to see is what other cities Realtor.com is comparing this retirement lifestyle to. For instance, I’m sure Miami has an average sale price that is significantly higher than $410,000. Does that make Traverse City ‘affordable’?”

While Realtor.com did not return requests for comment from TCBN regarding the process that was used to compile the affordable retirement destinations list, the article does shed some light on the site’s methodology. In essence, the Realtor.com data team looked for areas that either already have high populations of “residents aged 60-plus,” based on Census data, or that are currently “seeing the largest increase in 55-plus folks.” The team then looked at each area’s average median home list price from the past 12 months, excluding from consideration any city with a median list price of $500,000.

The cited median list price for Traverse City, of $390,000, was lower than four other locales included on the list: Portland, Maine (ranked second, with a median home price of $469,000); Salisbury, Maryland (third, $430,000); Wilmington, North Carolina (eighth, $407,000); and Concord, New Hampshire (ninth, $397,000). The other five cities featured on the list – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Bloomington, Illinois; Port St. Lucie, Florida; Syracuse, New York; and St. Louis, Missouri – had lower median prices than Traverse City.

Ford’s guess about Miami, meanwhile, is right on the money: Per Realtor.com, the city’s median list price over the past 12 months was $585,000. Other top retirement destinations in Florida – which tends to be the most popular state in the country for retirement – also showed higher home prices than Traverse City. For towns like Naples, Sarasota, Fort Myers, St. Petersburg, and Tampa, median home prices on Realtor.com ranged from $409,900 to $699,000.

Even if Traverse City’s cost of living is “affordable” relative to many other popular retirement destinations in the U.S., though, Ford understands why locals might bristle at Realtor.com’s characterization of their hometown.

“It would probably make a server at a local restaurant completely crazy to read that article,” Ford said. “Because they can’t find a place to live for under $1,500 a month, and that’s for a small rental. And then imagine they open up Realtor.com to search for their first home, and they read that article, and they think, ‘This just makes me furious, because nothing about Traverse City is affordable to me, but I’m serving the wealthy retired guy who finds it affordable.’ I really feel for first-time home homebuyers right now more than I ever have, because it’s brutal out there. Your first-time home shouldn’t be $350,000 or $400,000. It just shouldn’t be. But because you’re competing with investors, or second home buyers, or retirees who are baby boomers that just have a bunch of money saved up, it’s a tough spot to be in.”

